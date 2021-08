Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never shied away from displaying their affection for each other publicly. This time, it came across in the form of a yummy customised cake. The sweet treat was dedicated to the singer brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas ahead of their concert tour. Priyanka, who is currently stationed in the United Kingdom, sent this yummlicious cake to the US to celebrate the “Remember This Tour” concert. The white cake was covered with rainbow sprinkles. PeeCee gave it a personal touch by adding a goofy picture of Jonas Brothers iced on the surface. The side of the cake also had “congrats” imprinted in gold. Nick Jonas shared the photo on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Thanks, Priyanka Chopra. You’re the best. Wish you were here.”