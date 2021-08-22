Notre Dame football: 4 most underrated Irish players in 2021

The Notre Dame football team is ranked No. 9 overall in the first AP Poll, but some of the players on this team are underrated, and we look at four. As we inch closer to the season opener for the Notre Dame football team, we have a pretty clear indication of who the starters will be. All spring and summer these players have been battling out to move up the depth chart, and with the season opener two weeks away, we are officially very close to some Notre Dame football.