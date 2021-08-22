Afghan refugees arrive, temporarily, in northern Virginia

ANNANDALE, Va. -- Hundreds of Afghan refugees are staying at a northern Virginia campus as they await relocation to a more permanent destination.

News outlets report that refugees spent the night at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale after arriving at Dulles International Airport Friday night.

A college spokesperson said the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Many refugees are destined for Army bases like Fort Lee.

The Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management set up more than 500 cots in ballrooms and community rooms.

As word of the refugees’ arrival spread, volunteers from the region’s Afghan community brought food, clothes, toiletries and other supplies.

Steve Helber/AP A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Petersburg, Va. Afghan refugees who have been prescreened by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been taken to Fort Lee and other temporary reception centers are being set up at Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

