Fox News Rescues Afghan Nationals Who Aided Correspondents

Fox News Media said today that it successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have worked alongside its correspondents as fixers and assistants throughout coverage over the years.

They also said they retrieved a colleague from a regional media company and the families of all. The affected includes producers, translators, drivers and security personnel. A total of 24 people were rescued, the news outlet claims.

Western media has been sporadic in the country, but several outlets did on-the-ground reporting. CNN’s Clarissa Ward did early reporting, but left Afghanistan after she and her producer were confronted by Taliban while reporting.

A company-wide memo issued this afternoon revealed the Fox News tidings.