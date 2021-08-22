Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haywood County, NC

State building inspectors assessing damage in Haywood County; Resources for those impacted

By Kari Barrows
WLOS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County officials say state building inspectors are surveying damage to houses impacted by flooding from Tropical Storm Fred. Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a press release that inspectors from the Office of State Fire Marshall are going house to house performing damage assessments. If inspectors determine that the damage is severe enough, the property owner's electricity may be turned off to prevent further damage to property or life.

wlos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
City
Canton, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
City
Clyde, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlos#Hemc#The State Building Code#Bethel Baptist Church#Faith Community Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy