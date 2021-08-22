State building inspectors assessing damage in Haywood County; Resources for those impacted

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County officials say state building inspectors are surveying damage to houses impacted by flooding from Tropical Storm Fred. Haywood County Emergency Services announced in a press release that inspectors from the Office of State Fire Marshall are going house to house performing damage assessments. If inspectors determine that the damage is severe enough, the property owner's electricity may be turned off to prevent further damage to property or life.