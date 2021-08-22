March to ‘Protect Public Spaces’ Meets Anti-Sweep Protest at City Hall Camp

(This article was originally published by Real Change News and has been reprinted under an agreement.) On the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11, two residents of the City Hall Park encampment gingerly pulled their belongings out of what was among the site’s last remaining tents. In and out of the tent, they emerged with blankets, a pink backpack, a shopping bag — things that made up their home in the park at the foot of the 14-level King County Courthouse.