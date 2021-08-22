Cancel
Mental Health

What is dyslexia?

By Kaitlynn Wooten Health Matters
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the kids get back into a routine of reading and doing homework, you may notice your child is struggling with reading or spelling. But how do you know if it’s dyslexia?. According to the International Dyslexia Association, Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability. Dyslexia refers to a cluster of symptoms, which result in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Students with dyslexia usually experience difficulties with other language skills such as spelling, writing, and pronouncing words.

