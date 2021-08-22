What is dyslexia?

When one of my kids was young, he dreaded going back to school. He had terrible anxiety, which is fairly common. "I think one of our best tools for our kids is to be prepared and have open conversations about those things," says Dr. Tina Ardon, a Mayo Clinic family physician. "And there's lots of ways that we can do that as parents: either showing them pictures of their new school, explaining to them what that new routine will be like, or see if that school or day care setting has opportunities for an open house or some type of safe gathering to be able to see that environment."