PHOTOS: A Fan-Favorite Lounge Has Reopened in Disney World!

By Rachel Franko
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants and dining experiences are still coming back left and right in Disney World, like returning buffet lines and replacement locations. And, we couldn’t be more excited now that the Tune-In Lounge is joining the list of reopened spots! In case you’ve never been (and you need to ASAP), the Tune-In Lounge is a full service bar attached to ‘50s Prime Time Cafe that serves up specialty cocktails from “Dad’s Liquor Cabinet.” So, get your best themed outfits ready, because we’re heading back to Tune-In this weekend!

