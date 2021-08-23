Cancel
Columbia, SC

12-inch water main break leads to boil advisory on Park Street in Columbia

News19 WLTX
 4 days ago

Columbia Water is warning businesses and residents along a short section of Park Street in Downtown to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it.

In a notice that the department released just after 1 p.m. Sunday, it told water customers on Park Street between College and Greene Streets to "vigorously boil" their water for at least one minute before use.

The advisory also applies to residents near the affected area who may have recently lost water or water pressure.

This all comes as Columbia Water reports the break of a 12-inch water main that could lead to contaminated water.

The boil advisory remains in effect until otherwise noted by Columbia Water as they work to have the water tested.

As for food processors and restaurants in the area, the department is telling them to comply with prescribed USDA and state health guidelines. Those with questions can contact Lexington Richland County Environmental Services at 803-896-0620 or the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association at 803-765-9000 .

Questions concerning healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes can be directed to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Division of Health Licensing at 803-545-4370 .

