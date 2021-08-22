Cancel
NFL

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen nursing bruised thigh

 5 days ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen exited Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts with a bruised thigh.

The injury, which was sustained on the Vikings’ first possession, is not expected to sideline Thielen for long.

Thielen, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, led the Vikings in touchdown receptions (14) last season. His totals in catches (74) and receiving yards (925) trailed only then-rookie Justin Jefferson (88, 1,400) for the team lead.

NFL injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas and Dak Prescott for Week 1

Thielen has 397 receptions for 5,240 yards and 39 touchdowns since signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018.

–Field Level Media

