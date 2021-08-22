Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

On the grid: Estimating population density for anywhere on earth

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“How many people live here?” From estimating demand for transport infrastructure to planning vaccine distribution, this question is an essential starting point for public policy analysis. And yet it remains surprisingly hard to answer, with analysts spending hours hunting down datasets that depict population density in the specific locations that interest them.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#Un#Population Density#Anywhere On Earth#Worldpop#Ciesin#Columbia University#Hrsl#Maxar#Un#Cloud Optimized Geotiff#Cog#Amazon Web Services#Aws#Python
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
ScienceScientific American

How Did Neanderthals and Other Ancient Humans Learn to Count?

Some 60,000 years ago, in what is now western France, a Neanderthal picked up a chunk of hyena femur and a stone tool and began to work. When the task was complete, the bone bore nine notches that were strikingly similar and approximately parallel, as if they were meant to signify something.
AgricultureDiscover Mag

Why India Experiences a High Rate of Lightning Deaths

On July 11, 23 people were killed (and many more injured) when lightning struck a tower at a popular tourist attraction in Rajasthan, India. Meanwhile, in nearby Uttar Pradesh, another 42 people (mostly agricultural workers) died from lightning strikes. This pattern is enough to make you wonder, “What’s going on with the lightning in India?”
ScienceEurekAlert

FSU researchers refine estimate of amount of carbon in Earth’s outer core

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New research from Florida State University and Rice University is providing a better estimate of the amount of carbon in the Earth’s outer core, and the work suggests the core could be the planet’s largest reservoir of that element. The research, published in the journal Communications Earth...
Wildlifealbuquerqueexpress.com

Cross-species transmission most likely source of COVID-19: Cell

NEW YORK, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Animal trans-species transmission is the most likely origin of COVID-19 based on current scientific data, said a recent article in the U.S. science journal, the Cell. Scientists have added more depth and diversity to the understanding of the viral origins of SARS-CoV-2, sequencing 411...
SciencePhys.org

Understanding the effects of population pressure on violence levels

A continuous rise in global population has led to fears that conflicts and war will become more frequent as resources dwindle. But this widespread belief has not been quantified based on actual Japanese archaeological data, until now. Researchers from Okayama University have now examined the skeletal remains of people living in the Middle Yayoi period of Japan to set the record straight on the relationship between population pressure and the frequency of violence.
SciencePhys.org

LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines: study

Streetlights—particularly those that use white light-emitting diodes (LEDs)—not only disrupt insect behavior but are also a culprit behind their declining numbers, a new study carried out in southern England showed Wednesday. Artificial lights at night had been identified as a possible factor behind falling insect populations around the world, but...
SciencePhys.org

Mapping possible routes for early humans out of Africa using climate models

A trio of researchers from the University of Cambridge working with a colleague from the University of Tartu has found possible evidence of multiple opportunities for early humans to migrate out of Africa to the Arabian Peninsula prior to the mass migration that occurred approximately 65,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes mapping climate models that show conditions hundreds of thousands of years ago onto possible migration routes of early humans.
ManufacturingPosted by
UPI News

Study rates New Zealand best place to survive global collapse

July 29 (UPI) -- New Zealand is best suited to survive a global societal collapse, a new study showed. The study, published recently in the journal Sustainability, found that increases in population, energy use and interconnectedness have resulted in effects ranging from climate change to increased risk of pandemics, ecological destruction and systemic instabilities.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Structural Hurdles to Large-Scale Forest Restoration in the Brazilian Amazon

Despite the recognition of socioeconomic and environmental benefits, global movements to valorize restoration as part of climate change mitigation activities and successful implementation of small- to medium-scale forest restoration projects, the Amazonian forest cover has steadily declined, and forest restoration is restricted to single initiatives. Weak governance is considered one of the underlying reasons, but a set of technical and socioeconomic issues further impede large-scale restoration in the Amazon. In addition to noncompliance of rural properties with environmental legislation, labor and capital-intensive forest implementation, insufficiently structured markets for diversified silviculture, knowledge gaps and logistic difficulties represent further forest restoration barriers in the Amazon. Here, we address these structural hurdles to overcome challenges and achieve large-scale forest restoration in the Brazilian Amazon.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Global space economy swells in spite of the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS – The overall space economy expanded 4.4 percent to $447 billion in 2020 with more nations participating than ever before, according to the Space Foundation’s updated Space Report. Global government spending on military and civil space programs, however, declined slightly in 2020 compared with 2019. “Overall, there was...
EnvironmentIola Register

Climate extremes hit world’s wealthier places

As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021’s onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming’s wrath in the past. Wealthy countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany and Belgium are joining poorer and more vulnerable...
AgriculturePhys.org

Nutrient-rich human waste poised to sustain agriculture, improve economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
IndustryPhys.org

Tracking cattle with GPS to better understand disease risks in East Africa

Scientists have teamed with farmers from rural areas of Tanzania to track dozens of herds of cattle using satellite GPS devices to better understand how diseases can pass from one herd to another. The study—led by the University of Glasgow and published in Scientific Reports—is an important step in understanding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy