SSWL-IDN: Self-Supervised CT Denoising

towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of our recent CT Denoising paper “Window-Level is a Strong Denoising Surrogate”. In this article, I will discuss our recent work, a new self-supervised CT denoising method: SSWL-IDN, by Ayaan Haque (me), Adam Wang, and Abdullah-Al-Zubaer Imran, from Saratoga High School and Stanford University’s RSL. In this paper, we introduce SSWL-IDN, a novel self-supervised CT denoising window-level prediction surrogate task. Our method is task-relevant and related to the downstream task, yielding improved performance over recent methods. Our paper was recently accepted to MICCAI MLMI 2021 and will be presented in September. This article will cover our addressed problem, our methods, and (briefly) our results. Our paper is available on ArXiv, the code is available on Github, and our project page is available here.

