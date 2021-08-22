Rain lets up in Bridgeport as Henri shifts further north east

Rain let up in Bridgeport Sunday but is expected to continue on and off throughout the evening as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall this afternoon.

Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, but is still expected to bring the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri

STORM GUIDES

Power center: Electric outage resources

How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare

Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe

6 flooding safety tips to follow

12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

