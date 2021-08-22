Cancel
Bridgeport, CT

Rain lets up in Bridgeport as Henri shifts further north east

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Rain let up in Bridgeport Sunday but is expected to continue on and off throughout the evening as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall this afternoon.

Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, but is still expected to bring the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri

STORM GUIDES
Power center: Electric outage resources
How ready are you for severe weather? These 10 tips will help you prepare
Are your pets prepared for severe weather? These 8 tips will help keep them safe
6 flooding safety tips to follow
12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

