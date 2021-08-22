Rain lets up in Bridgeport as Henri shifts further north east
Rain let up in Bridgeport Sunday but is expected to continue on and off throughout the evening as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall this afternoon.
Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, but is still expected to bring the threat of heavy rain and flooding.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Henri
