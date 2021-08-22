Cancel
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans did their dance with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, seeing games shifted and practice habits questioned. The regular season has not started yet and they already have an issue for the 2021 season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID.

The team returned to Nashville last night after 3 days in Tampa Bay practicing with the Bucs and having won a preseason game 34-3.

And this can’t be comforting for the Buccaneers and their brass.

Vrabel is currently in quarantine. Like all Titans coaches who work with players, he is fully vaccinated.

