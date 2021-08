Similar themes are used in a lot of movies and have been for a long time now since there are only so many core themes that can be used over and over. People continually try to come up with something different only to realize that they’re going down the same road and creating the same type of movie that’s been seen before. Casablanca is a classic movie that a lot of people have either seen, heard about, or read about and have enjoyed immensely since the story is one that’s been handed down from generation to generation. But there are those movies that appear to take this theme and run with it in a way that is very similar to the movie even if it might deviate now and again. It’s not blatant plagiarism but at the very least it is a sign that someone enjoyed the movie and wanted to emulate it in some way, no matter if the story delivered a twist or got a bit silly.