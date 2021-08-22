Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Henri barrels across Connecticut, bringing heavy rain, power outages and flooding; 90% of those without power to be restored by Monday

By DANIELA ALTIMARI, ELIZA FAWCETT AND ZACH MURDOCK
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a hurricane earlier Sunday, spread across Connecticut throughout the day, bringing soaking rain, flash flooding, high wind gusts and scattered power outages to the region. While far less damaging than initially feared, the massive weather system dumped heavy and sustained rainfall across...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Ct#Flash Flood#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Trooper Matthew Cashman#Tropical Storm Henri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Tropical downpours to douse Southeast

As a storm rolls westward from the Atlantic, some people in the southeastern United States can expect a break from extreme heat by way of drenching thunderstorms over the next few days, but some of the same locations and others can be slammed by flash flooding and gusty winds from storms that become stronger, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Forecasters warn of dangerous storm near Sydney

A potent coastal storm developed earlier this week off the coast of New South Wales, bringing heavy rain and power outages. More of the same is expected into Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters say. Coastal New South Wales, including Sydney, is expected to be hit hard by this storm with flash flooding...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Storms to bring flooding, high wind threat to north-central US

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that some communities from the Dakotas and Nebraska to Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois can be hit hard with dangerous and damaging storms and torrential rainfall through Wednesday. "While a major outbreak of severe thunderstorms is not anticipated, the main threats from the thunderstorms will be...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In New England Sunday With Flooding And Power Outages Likely

BOSTON (CBS) – Henri made landfall as a powerful tropical storm Sunday along the South Coast of Rhode Island. (WBZ-TV Graphic) As expected, the storm was downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm this morning as it encountered cooler ocean water and began to slow down its forward speed. As mentioned Saturday, this is NOT a reason to let your guard down or take the storm less seriously, it is simply a drop in 5-10 mph of maximum sustained wind speed. TRACK OF HENRI Again, Henri will made landfall just after noon Sunday along the South Coast of Rhode Island. From...
EnvironmentWKRC

Moving inland, Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPEC) – Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island early Sunday, packing heavy winds and drenching rains as it began lashing the northeastern U.S. coastline. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph. Officials...
Westerly, RIPosted by
MassLive.com

Tropical Storm Henri: More than 100,000 without power across New England as Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

More than 100,000 New England residents were without power just as Tropical Storm Henri made landfall shortly after noon on Sunday in Rhode Island. The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm hit Westerly, Rhode Island, at about 12:15 p.m. with sustained winds of at least 60 miles per hour. A Weatherflow station at Point Judith reported gusts of 70 mph around 11 a.m.
EnvironmentBBC

Tennessee: Drone video shows damage from flash floods

Heavy rainfall in the US state of Tennessee has caused deadly flash floods over the weekend. Roads, bridges and buildings were hit by rising waters that uprooted trees, tore through homes and swept away cars. It comes as the US north-east is hit by Tropical Storm Henri, which has made...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. East Coast buckles down ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival

AMAGANSETT, N.Y., Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday to take a direct hit from Hurricane Henri as it threatened to pound the region with fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause "life-threatening" storm surge and flooding, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. As of...
EnvironmentPosted by
9&10 News

Severe Weather, Flooding Hits East Coast & Tennessee

People in the northeast are picking up debris and assessing damage after tropical storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says flooding is expected across portions of southern New England and northern mid-Atlantic states through Monday. Henri brought heavy rain and strong winds stretching...
Ohio StateWSAZ

AEP Ohio crews helping restore power after Tropical Storm Henri

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Tropical Storm Henri hit several hundred miles away Sunday, but AEP Ohio crews with roots in our region are hard at work in Connecticut restoring power. “The saying in the industry is, it’s better to give than receive but if you have to receive you better...

Comments / 0

Community Policy