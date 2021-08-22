Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win

By CIARÅN FAHEY
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich set a European scoring record as it beat Cologne 3-2 for its first Bundesliga win under new coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal to ensure Bayern became the only team among Europe’s top five leagues to have scored in 74 consecutive games in all competitions. That run started after a 0-0 draw with Leipzig in February 2020, when Nagelsmann was in charge of Leipzig. Bayern previously shared the record with Real Madrid.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Müller
Person
Jonas Hector
Person
Steffen Baumgart
Person
Mark Uth
Person
Marvin Friedrich
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Taiwo Awoniyi
Person
Gerd Müller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Berlin Bayern Munich#European#Gladbach#Union Berlin#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Nagelsmann: Bayern Munich's Super Cup win doesn't belong to me

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has downplayed his role in a slump-busting 3-1 German Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, as he acknowledged his side earned its place in the final because of last season's performances under predecessor Hansi Flick. The victory and accompanying trophy were much-needed...
SoccerDerrick

Nagelsmann says Bayern struggling to find new signings

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich is having a difficult time finding players to sign because of the current economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Monday. “We could not spend all the money we would like to spend,” Nagelsmann said ahead of his team’s German...
Premier LeagueTacoma News Tribune

MATCHDAY: Man U, Chelsea seek 2nd wins; Bayern chases 1st

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all play their first away games of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Wolverhampton, where he coached for four years before leaving at the end of last season.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Nagelsmann urges Bayern Munich fans to stop whistling Sane

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann urges home fans to stop whistling Leroy Sane. Former Manchester City winger Sane was jeered by his own Bayern fans during their narrow victory over FC Koln on the weekend. The Germany international has battled for consistency since his move from City last year. After...
SoccerESPN

Bayern Munich win 12-0 over fifth-tier side Bremer SV in German Cup action

Bayern Munich beat fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 to advance to the second round of the German Cup. The result was Bayern's largest win since a 16-1 victory over DJK Waldberg at the same stage of the competition in Aug. 1997. It is the fifth time that the Bavarians have won a competitive match by 10+ goals.
Soccerchatsports.com

Choupo-Moting scores four as Bayern Munich hammer Bremer SV 12-0 in DFB Pokal

The Cameroon star opened his goal account for the 2021-22 campaign in style at the Weser-Stadion. Eric Choupo-Moting scored four goals and provided three assists as Bayern Munich battered fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in a DFB Pokal encounter. After coming off the bench in the Bavarians' first three matches of...
UEFA90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Hertha Berlin - Bundesliga

A free scoring Bayern Munich will take on a hapless Hertha Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening. After fighting through the growing pains of adapting to Julian Nagelsmann's playing style, the Bavarians have found form after lifting the DFL-Supercup and demolishing Bremer SV 12-0 in the DFB Pokal.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich renew rivalry with Barcelona in Champions League

The Champions League football is all set to resume after the first international break of the season in September. Bayern Munich will be looking to make amends after failing to defend the title last season, courtesy of narrow defeat on away goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinal. UEFA held...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd made attempt for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich

Manchester United made an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. BILD says United made a move for the Germany international earlier this summer in their search for a new midfield addition. But Kimmich refused to consider leaving Bayern. Instead, the midfielder signed a new contract to 2025, extending...
SoccerCharlotteObserver.com

Three new faces for Germany in Hansi Flick’s 1st squad

Germany coach Hansi Flick made three new call-ups and recalled five players on Friday including Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus among his first selections for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Flick, naming his first squad since taking over from Joachim Löw, continued the rebuilding started by his predecessor in calling up...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three things to watch for against Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich will be looking to enter the September international break on a high note with a victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday. Bayern come into this game after an emphatic 12-0 result against Bremer SV in DFB Pokal this week. After registering their first win of the 2021/22 Bundesliga...
World Soccer Talk

New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany squad

Berlin (AFP) – New Germany coach Hansi Flick has recalled forward Marco Reus and named three uncapped players in his first squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers. Flick has replaced Joachim Loew, who stepped down after 15 years in charge following Euro 2020 where Germany lost to England in the last 16.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Erling Haaland nets late winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 3-2

Borussia Dortmund managed to get the three points against TSG Hoffenheim in a highly dramatic contest that saw Erling Haaland score a 91st minute winner. Erling Haaland created yet another special moment as he scored a 91st minute winner to lift Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win over TSG Hoffenheim. Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna were also on target for Marco Rose’s side, who ended their two game slide in dramatic fashion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy