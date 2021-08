Porsche, the prancing pony of the Germany Automotive industry, is world-renowned for its style, great handling, and focus on the state of the art German engineering. Having become particularly famous in the late 1970s and 1980s for their emphasis on the slant nose design featured on their race cars. The brand has now become somewhat synonymous with the European racing community. One of the pioneers of this show of skill and engineering/design prowess was the Porsche 924. Without much viable competition, the 924 quickly became one of the German stallion's most instantly recognizable cars.