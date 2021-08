I recently spent some time with a delightful 3-year-old. Among other things, she was entranced by the creepy crawlies — they were all bugs to her. Of course, I immediately found her a container for her insects and we became bug-hunting buddies. Grasshoppers and crickets were the most prolific. She was a master at catching them, and every other little crawly. Already at three, she has the dexterity to catch things without hurting them, even the fast spiders and moths. It is quite remarkable.