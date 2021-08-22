Seattle Sounders FC at Columbus Crew: community player ratings form

As you may have heard on the MLS ExtraTime podcast, the Seattle Sounders are the best team in the league and having dispatched Tigres on Tuesday, they seem disposed to make the case that they are the best on the continent. Or as Sam Jones noted in this week’s power rankings, “THEY ABSOLUTELY OBLITERATED TIGRES AND PORTLAND IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES AND WE’RE ALL DOOMED.“ In their last two matches, the Sounders have been rolling. Yet two weeks ago we walked away with a 1-1 draw. Game on.