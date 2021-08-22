Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders FC at Columbus Crew: community player ratings form

By ccaldwell83
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a bad feeling about this one going into it. You’ve heard all the numbers by now. Columbus Crew had lost five in a row. They couldn’t lose another, could they? And besides, Seattle Sounders were coming off a rivalry match in Portland and a midweek trip to Dallas/Frisco. Sure, those were both wins, but this would be yet another road match. Against the team that had their number the last time they squared off.

www.sounderatheart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Columbus Crew#Dallas#Seattle Sounders Fc#Ios#Usl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas drops second straight home game, 1-0 to Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders brought an MVP candidate off the bench Wednesday night and it made all the difference as Raul Ruidiaz scored the game’s only goal to down FC Dallas 1-0. The loss was the second straight at home for FC Dallas, something the club hasn’t seen happen to them at Toyota Stadium under Luchi Gonzalez.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to rebound following their first home loss since 2019 as they host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Seattle is coming off a big week that saw them defeat Tigres in the Leagues Cup before their massive 6-2 win over rivals Portland on Sunday night. Key player...
MLSsounderatheart.com

FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders changed out seven starters and still managed to win their third straight road game, this one 1-0 over FC Dallas on Wednesday. Raúl Ruidíaz came off the bench to score his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Sounders jumped back to the top of the Western Conference lead.
MLSESPN

Raul Ruidiaz scores again as Seattle Sounders top FC Dallas

Raul Ruidiaz scored his Major League Soccer-leading 14th goal of the season just 20 seconds after coming on as a substitute as the Seattle Sounders defeated FC Dallas 1-0 *on Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas. The Sounders (11-3-6, 39 points) snapped a 10-match losing streak (0-7-3) at Dallas dating to...
MLSmassivereport.com

Predicted XI: Seattle Sounders

Gaping holes in the lineup testing depth, grossly under-performing offensive performance and defensive missteps that make supporters shake their heads, the themes for the Columbus Crew have become so repetitive over the recent five-game losing streak. With the Crew firmly in the second half of the season, the Black & Gold sit on just 24 points, nearly half as many as the conference-leading New England Revolution.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 2, Seattle Sounders FC 6

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers lost 6-2 Sunday evening to Seattle Sounders FC in front of a sellout crowd of 25,218 sellout. 9' - CHANCE (POR) - A ball up to Diego Chara on the right channel sprung him into space. He rolled a cross-field pass to his brother but Yimmi couldn't get the ball to settle and Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland came off his line to smother the chance.
MLSchatsports.com

Scouting Report: Will FC Dallas be able to cool off the Seattle Sounders?

As you may have heard on the MLS ExtraTime podcast, the Seattle Sounders are the best team in the league and having dispatched Tigres on Tuesday, they seem disposed to make the case that they are the best on the continent. Or as Sam Jones noted in this week’s power rankings, “THEY ABSOLUTELY OBLITERATED TIGRES AND PORTLAND IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES AND WE’RE ALL DOOMED.“ In their last two matches, the Sounders have been rolling. Yet two weeks ago we walked away with a 1-1 draw. Game on.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

When the Major League Soccer schedule was released in March, Saturday’s game was circled on nearly every person’s calendar. It’s the 2020 MLS Cup Final rematch on Saturday at Lower.com Field as the Columbus Crew host the Seattle Sounders. Last December, the two teams met at historic Crew Stadium for the MLS Cup title and the Black & Gold took care of business in a 3-0 upset victory against Seattle.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Costigan: In-depth tactical preview as the Seattle Sounders visit FC Dallas

The Seattle Sounders sent a message to the rest of MLS with their incredible 6-2 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday. Raúl Ruidíaz and Fredy Montero both notched a brace and Jimmy Medranda produced a Goal of the Year candidate to round off a perfect week that also saw the team secure passage to the semifinal of the Leagues Cup.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders pick up gutsy 1-0 win over FC Dallas to keep strong form rolling

The Seattle Sounders secured three massive points on Wednesday night with a gutsy 1-0 road win over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night. Fielding a heavily rotated side, the first half was a relatively cagey affair. Both sides traded possession and struggled to carve out many guilt-edge chances. Goalkeeper Spencer Richey produced a clutch save in the 20th minute on a shot from Jesus Ferreira, while the Sounders produced the best chance of the opening interval when Nicolas Benezet picked out Kelyn Rowe at the back post, but his header went over the bar.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Sounders FC scores two late goals in 2-1 comeback win over Columbus in MLS Cup Final rematch

Playing its third road match in seven days, Seattle Sounders FC (12-3-6, 42 points) concluded its cross-country trip with a 2-1 win against the Columbus Crew (6-9-6, 24 points) on Saturday evening in Central Ohio. Saturday’s match marked Seattle’s first trip to newly constructed Lower.com Field, with the match being played in front of a crowd of 19,401 and a national television audience on network FOX. A rematch of the 2020 MLS Cup Final, today’s result moves Seattle’s all-time record in the regular season against Columbus to 7-4-5, with the club holding a 5-2-1 advantage in Ohio. The result marks the club’s third road win in the past seven days, the first time Sounders FC has earned nine points in a three-match road stretch in club history.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

STARTING XI | Tonight's lineup against Seattle Sounders FC

The two sides last faced off in regular-season action on March 7, 2020 at CenturyLink Field. The Crew opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through forward Gyasi Zardes. Raul Ruidiaz scored a penalty kick goal in the 79th minute for Seattle Sounders FC. In the end, both teams earned a point with a final score of 1-1.
MLSHawk Eye

FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew odds, picks and prediction

In the first match since the All-Star break, FC Cincinnati (3 wins, 8 losses, 8 draws) travel north to take on the Columbus Crew (6-9-6) Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Lower.com Field. Below, we preview the FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSColumbus Dispatch

First ‘Hell is Real’ game at Lower.com Field could be turning point in season for Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati

The Crew couldn’t have felt better about themselves seven weeks ago, and they couldn’t have fallen harder since. Down a man and trailing 2-0 at TQL Stadium on July 9, a depleted Crew lineup stunned rival FC Cincinnati by coming back to secure a 2-2 draw. Caleb Porter shushed the crowd and reveled in thinking about how disappointed Cincinnati must have been in its locker room.
MLScwcolumbus.com

Miguel Berry scores twice as Columbus Crew beats FC Cincinnati 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew came from behind to beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 Friday night in the "Hell is Real" rivalry to snap a six-match losing streak. With Columbus trailing 2-1 in the 74th minute, Miguel Berry scored twice in just over a minute to give the Crew a 3-2 lead and the victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy