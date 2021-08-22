Cancel
The Walking Dead Season 10 is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Last season on The Walking Dead, we saw these two communities face a new threat. It was unlike anything they had come across before, and threatened their very way of life. At first they tried to get along with them, but this turned out to be impossible. After their leader chose to do something horrific, these people wanted revenge. As this season came to a close this war was far from over. Now season 10 of this show is coming to Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of this season and here is my thoughts on it.

Us Weekly

Stars Who Left ‘The Walking Dead’: Where Are They Now?

Quite the journey. Over the duration of The Walking Dead, many stars have come and gone. While some have had shocking deaths — we’re still not over Glenn or Carl’s demises — other actors chose to leave the series. Andrew Lincoln, who portrayed hero police officer Rick Grimes on the...
The Walking Dead Final Season: Early Viewers React to Season 11 Premiere

The end of The Walking Dead begins early for some viewers, who are tweeting spoiler-free reactions to the Season 11 premiere streaming now on AMC+. All 24 episodes from the expanded Final Season will release with one-week early access all season long on AMC+, beginning with the August 15 streaming premiere of "Acheron: Part 1." The episode, where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) group on a mission for survival through walker-infested subway tunnels, ends with a cliffhanger that has fans buzzing ahead of the "Part 1" television premiere on August 22.
The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
The Walking Dead Easter Egg Could Hint at Missing Character's Return in Season 11

Will the long-missing Heath be found on the Wall of the Lost? Season 11 premiere "Acheron: Part 1" appears to reveal an Easter egg hinting at the possible return of Heath (Corey Hawkins) years after he disappeared in a Season 7 episode of The Walking Dead. A member of the Alexandria community home to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of zombie apocalypse survivors, Heath goes missing on a scavenging mission with Tara (Alanna Masterson) during "Swear" in Season 7. The episode, which aired in 2016, is the last time Heath appears until the Season 10 episode "What We Become," which uses archival footage of Hawkins as part of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) exit episode.
Netflix The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2: Release Date, Spoilers and Is it Worth Waiting?

With the final season in progress, Netflix’s Walking dead season, 11, has been finally airing and finally giving us the satiation that the cure is to be found of the monstrous disease pretty soon! Based on the comic composed by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard with the same name, the series features a group of people striving to save themselves from the zombie apocalypse and remain alive beneath constant threat from the constant threat of the zombies who are called ‘WALKERS’.
Win Those Who Wish Me Dead on Blu-ray

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD is available on digital download now and on Blu-ray and DVD from 30th August, and to celebrate the release, we have one Blu-Ray copy up for grabs. Oscar winner Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper reeling from the loss of three young lives she failed to save from a fire. When she comes across a bloodied and traumatized 12-year-old boy, the two set out together to cross miles of thick forest. Braving deadly lightning storms that challenge even Hannah’s well-honed survival skills, they’re unaware of the true dangers they face as they’re hunted by two killers while a massive fiery blaze heads straight for them.
The Walking Dead Reunion to Air Live on Talking Dead

The Walking Dead stars will reunite live on Talking Dead Sunday to discuss Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Joining host Chris Hardwick and TWD series regulars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) is former castmate Emily Kinney, who played Maggie's younger half-sister Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson), from Season 2 until Beth's death in Season 5. After making a special musical appearance on last year's virtual and pre-recorded Walking Dead Holiday Special, the August 29 Talking Dead will be Kinney's first live episode of the after-show since the Season 8 premiere of "Mercy" in 2017.
The Walking Dead And Knives Out Stars Join Netflix’s Wednesday

Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday, a new teen drama starring the Addams Family’s misanthropic daughter, has rounded out its cast with the addition of 10 new regulars. Jenna Ortega (You, Yes Day) is starring in the title role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luiz Guzman appearing as her parents Morticia and Gomez. Now, Deadline has announced who will be joining them, including The Walking Dead‘s Thora Birch and Knives Out‘s Riki Lindhome.
The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Returns with threezero

AMC's The Walking Dead is not as popular as it used to be; however, these past couple of seasons have been outstanding. The live-action appearance of The Whispers and the action of the Whisper War have been a true delight to television, and we want more. AMC has finally premiered the final season of The Walking Dead with Season 11, and fans are ready for all the craziness that will await us. Threezero is even celebrating the legacy of The Walking Dead with the introduction of some new 1/6 scale The Walking Dead figures. Kicking things off first is a blast from the past Sheriff Rick Grimes in all of his glory.
Text2Win “Stay Out Of The Attic” On Blu-Ray

A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-movers—played by Morgan Alexandria (Forever My Girl), Ryan Francis (Sisters) and Bryce Fernelius (Ruling of the Heart)—are convinced by their creepy client, Vern Muller (Michael Flynn, The Outpost), to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion, including boobytraps, human experimentation, Nazi monsters and more. Will they survive the night? Written and directed by Jerren Lauder (Bug Bites).
The Walking Dead boss reacts to biggest Daryl/Carol spin-off criticism

Walking Dead's spin-off series for Daryl and Carol is on the way, so it's easy for fans to assume the two veterans will survive. Showrunner Angela Kang addressed the criticism that the knowledge of a spin-off can defuse the tension around the two characters' fate. Played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Daryl and Carol have been two of the main pillars of Walking Dead ever since the show first aired in 2010.
'The Walking Dead' Carol and Daryl Spinoff: What We Know

The Walking Dead may be ending, but that doesn’t mean it will mark the end of the TWD universe. After TWD concludes in late 2022 following an expanded 24-episode Season 11, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will embark on their own journey in a new TWD Carol and Daryl spinoff series. The series will join existing TWD spinoffs Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

