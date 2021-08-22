The Walking Dead Season 10 is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Last season on The Walking Dead, we saw these two communities face a new threat. It was unlike anything they had come across before, and threatened their very way of life. At first they tried to get along with them, but this turned out to be impossible. After their leader chose to do something horrific, these people wanted revenge. As this season came to a close this war was far from over. Now season 10 of this show is coming to Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of this season and here is my thoughts on it.