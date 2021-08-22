Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

From farm country to the suburbs, Minnesota's diversity climbed the past decade

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKDALE, Minn. — Anna Turner's family moved from Hugo to Oakdale, Minnesota, in July, hoping to find a "melting pot." As she and her daughter perused stands selling hair bows and vegetables at the Oakdale Farmers Market last week, she said they found what they were looking for here. Turner, who is white and whose husband is African American, said they landed in a diverse neighborhood with more amenities — and one where they finally secured a home after being outbid on nine other properties.

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maplewood Mall#Economy#Affordable Housing#The Suburbs#African American#Minnesotans#Non Hispanic#Somali Americans#Unitecloud#Brazilian#Southeast Asian
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy