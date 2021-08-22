From farm country to the suburbs, Minnesota's diversity climbed the past decade

OAKDALE, Minn. — Anna Turner's family moved from Hugo to Oakdale, Minnesota, in July, hoping to find a "melting pot." As she and her daughter perused stands selling hair bows and vegetables at the Oakdale Farmers Market last week, she said they found what they were looking for here. Turner, who is white and whose husband is African American, said they landed in a diverse neighborhood with more amenities — and one where they finally secured a home after being outbid on nine other properties.