Baylor Soccer (1-2-0) lost to Nebraska (3-0-0) in a tough physical game Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. It did not take long for the red-hot Huskers to get on the board as freshman forward Sarah Weber scored an early first half goal. Shortly after, sophomore midfielder Gabby Mueller evened things out with a goal of her own off a frantic play. The rest of the first half saw lots of defense and great saves by each goalkeeper until a second effort header goal for the Huskers broke the tie. The goal was scored by senior defender Olivia Brown, who narrowly snuck one in as the ball inched over the plane of the goalpost.