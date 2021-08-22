Cancel
Oklahoma football recruiting: Five-star WR Brandon Inniss commits to Sooners on CBS Sports HQ

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma has added yet another game-changer to its offense in the future, with five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss committing to the Sooners live on CBS Sports HQ. Per 247Sports Composite, Inniss is considered the No. 1 wideout and No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2023 coming out of American Heritage in Plantation, Florida. He picked Lincoln Riley’s program over plenty of other offers, including those from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Clemson.

