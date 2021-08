• Twenty-two races after a crash left him 26th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opener in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Riley Herbst is back at the 2.5-mile oval for Friday night’s Wawa 250. After playing catch up for the majority of the year, the driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang returns to Daytona riding a wave of front-running consistency. Herbst has scored back-to-back top-10s and finished among the top-10 in three of the past four races.