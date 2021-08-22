Body of missing Vicksburg man found in Alaska
The body of a Vicksburg man who went missing in Alaska was found Saturday, according to a report from the National Park Service. NPS spokesperson Carrie Wittmer said the body of missing hunter David White was found alongside the Jacksina Creek in the northern part of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Jacksina Creek is about 60 miles west of the Canadian border, and 250 miles northeast of Anchorage, Alaska.www.vicksburgpost.com
