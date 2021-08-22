Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Full FDA approval of Pfizer Covid shot will enable vaccine requirements

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull federal approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will empower businesses and universities to require vaccinations and tip hesitant Americans toward getting the jab, the surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, said on Sunday. “We already know that there are many businesses and universities that have moved toward vaccine requirements,” Murthy told CNN’s...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Pfizer Covid#Americans#Cnn#State Of The Union#The New York Times#Republican#Nbc#Meet The Press#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechKWQC

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Cara, Vifor receive FDA nod for pruritus treatment

Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics’ Korsuva injection has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD-aP) in haemodialysis patients. The jab, which is a kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist that targets the body’s peripheral nervous system,...
HealthUS News and World Report

Pentagon Makes Pfizer Vaccine Mandatory After FDA Approval Memo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon on Wednesday ordered all active-duty service members to be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine days after the Food and Drug Administration granted it full approval. In a memo seen by Reuters, the Pentagon ordered the military to start the process immediately but did not put...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public Healthlc.org

FDA Does a Bait and Switch with COVID Shots

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has done a bait and switch by announcing it approved its “first COVID-19 vaccine” in order to push the “vaccine” mandates and protect the Pfizer pharmaceutical company from legal liability. However, there is currently no fully licensed COVID shot on the United States market.
Medical & BiotechWRAL

Why is Pfizer vaccine now called 'Comirnaty'?

In case you missed it, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name: Comirnaty. The Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in "the development of brands and identities," worked with Pfizer to come up with a name that "represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."
Pharmaceuticalskyma.com

Q&A: Vaccine approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Pfizer received full FDA approval Monday of it's COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say this action against the corona virus is a step in the right direction. Nevertheless, vaccines improvements continue, bringing up some new questions. WHAT COULD THE APPROVAL MEAN FOR VACCINE MANDATES?. They're going to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When will the Moderna vaccine get FDA approval?

Now that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many want to know: When will the Moderna vaccine receive the same approval?. Moderna’s two-shot vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization only. The company announced in June it started a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Vaccine Mandates Will Come Here Now, Say Experts

The Food and Drug Administration just granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine for people 16 and up, meaning it no longer has emergency use status in the United States. What does this mean for you? Well, beyond making it even clearer than the FDA thinks the vaccine is safe—and thus experts expect more people will get theirs—it also means certain organizations who have been waiting for full approval will now mandate you to get a vaccine. "For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA….will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar yesterday. Read on to see which kinds of places may be instituting mandates—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

All the major companies requiring vaccines for workers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Companies are putting their foot down when it comes to COVID. With the highly contagious Delta variant sweeping across the country—and only about half of Americans fully vaccinated—a big wrench has been tossed into many companies' fall plans to return to the office.
Medical & Biotechwrbl.com

What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, the U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone that could increase public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. The Pentagon immediately announced it will press ahead with plans to require members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy