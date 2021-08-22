Cancel
Del Mar, CA

Jeff Nahill's Del Mar spot play and opinions for Sunday, Aug. 22

By Jeff Nahill
Posted by 
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Jeff Nahill's Del Mar spot play for Sunday, Aug. 22

Good racing and tough wagering on Saturday's Pacific Class card. The Flavien Prat/Umberto Rispoli exacta boxes hit twice on the card to make it not a total wash out.

On to today, Prat and Rispoli have three races we wanna bet: $5 exacta boxes in the second (2-3), sixth (6-9) and 10th (7-12). Plays: $30

Also we're going to play a couple of bombers that have one thing in common: Cesar Ortega off. The apprentice rider has been very underwhelming to my eyes this meet (truth be told Juan Espinoza has been the same, too) so in the fourth race bet $2 to win, place and show on No. 6 Sippin and Kissin plus bet the same amount on No. 5 Ela Calimera Mou in the 10th race. Plays: $12

Today's wagers: $42

Saturday's results: Minus $79

Season results: Plus $138.90

Jeff Nahill's Del Mar opinions for Sunday, Aug. 22

FIRST RACE: 1-2-4-6

SECOND RACE: 2-3-5-6

THIRD RACE: 5-1-6-4

FOURTH RACE: 5-7-3-6

FIFTH RACE: 4-9-2-3

SIXTH RACE: 6-9-7-5 (BEST BET)

SEVENTH RACE: 5-1-3-11

EIGHTH RACE: 2-8-3-5

NINTH RACE: 3-4-6-5

10TH RACE: 7-12-6-5

Good luck. Stay safe.

jeff.nahill@sduniontribune.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

