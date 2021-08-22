Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

From farm country to the suburbs, Minnesota's diversity climbed the past decade

Brainerd Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKDALE, Minn. — Anna Turner's family moved from Hugo to Oakdale, Minnesota, in July, hoping to find a "melting pot." As she and her daughter perused stands selling hair bows and vegetables at the Oakdale Farmers Market last week, she said they found what they were looking for here. Turner, who is white and whose husband is African American, said they landed in a diverse neighborhood with more amenities — and one where they finally secured a home after being outbid on nine other properties.

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
City
Worthington, MN
Oakdale, MN
Government
Maplewood, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Oakdale, MN
City
Maplewood, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maplewood Mall#Economy#Affordable Housing#The Suburbs#African American#Minnesotans#Non Hispanic#Somali Americans#Unitecloud#Brazilian#Southeast Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy