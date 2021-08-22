Cancel
‘Free Guy’ Banks $112M Global; ‘F9’ Nears $700M – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefresh for latest…: Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy leveled up to take the No. 1 spot at the international box office in its sophomore session with $17.1M from 46 markets for a $53.1M cume to date. The overseas drop was a very strong 26%, with some markets seeing increases and amid No. 1 openings in Brazil and Spain. The worldwide gross, including domestic‘s great hold, has topped the century mark with $112M through Sunday.

