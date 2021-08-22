Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York’s Citi Field

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Bob Weir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Grateful Dead#Nypd#Accident#Nypd#The New York Post#Mets Events#The Dead Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Mayhem at Penn Station shows how far NYC has sunk

The shooting of a New Jersey man outside Penn Station during rush hour this week was the most recent iteration of a disturbing trend. Episodes of Midtown gunfire, specifically at tourist and commuter hot spots, have wounded out-of-town bystanders in at least three separate incidents since Mayor de Blasio announced this as the “Summer of New York City.”
Accidentstoofab.com

CEO Dies Accidentally Backflipping Off Balcony at Citi Field Stadium Concert

The 46-year-old was at a Dead & Company concert. A fan was killed at a Dead & Company concert on Friday night after accidentally backflipping off a balcony. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Ian Crystal by the NY Daily News, was attending the gig at the Citi Field stadium when he fell two stories — around 40ft — onto the concrete floor below.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.
Greenwich, CTStamford Advocate

New York man charged as accomplice in Greenwich native's death

Police arrested a New York man who they believe helped move the body of Greenwich native Nicole Flanagan, who was found dead in New Jersey Aug. 13. Aquellio Parker, 29, of Springfield Gardens, N.Y., was charged Thursday with being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains; being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains; and conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

Dead & Company Fan Dies at Concert, New Details Surface Regarding Circumstances of His Death

Police uncovered new details Saturday about a man who died on Friday night during a Dead & Company concert when he tried to do a flip off the balcony in New York City. According to The New York Post, police sources said the 46-year-old man allegedly took acid, smoked pot, and drank booze before taking a fatal flip in the right-field stands during a set break.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Writer-Producer For Ice-T Film Shot To Death In New York City

Writer/producer Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, who recently helmed the Ice-T action film Equal Standard, was shot to death in New York City late on Thursday night. Bryan was sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz when the incident occurred at 11:15, the New York Post reported. “MFs Killed my friend last night,” Ice-T wrote in a tweet Friday night above a photo of himself with Bryan, co-star Tobias Truvillion, and rapper “Havoc” of Mobb Deep. “I’m not in a good place behind this,” the star of Law & Order: SVU said. “Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together. He leaves...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Hundreds Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday. The rally came just two days after the city announced a new rule requiring all school staff to be vaccinated with no option for testing. Now, the city’s largest police union is threatening to sue if the mandate expands to officers. With signs in hand, more than 1,000 people protested mandatory vaccinations outside City Hall Park on Wednesday. Among them were city employees, MTA train operators and parents. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC man who jumped off floating Bronx jail barge tells judge she’d do the same

The man who escaped from the Bronx’s floating jail barge last month told a federal judge Thursday that if she experienced the conditions of his confinement, she would have tried to jump ship as well. David Mordukhaev, 30, admitted he broke the window of his cell in the Vernon C. Bain Center jail known as “The Barge” on July 10 and jumped out, sparking a 12-hour manhunt across the five boroughs. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy