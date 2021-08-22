Cancel
Will Grier Shines vs Ravens

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Will Grier played the best game of his NFL career on Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens going 11/13 for 144 yards in a little over two quarters of action.

This week was a crucial one in the Panthers' backup quarterback battle and Grier won convincingly. His competition, PJ Walker, really struggled with the third unit going 1/8 for eight yards. Dating back to last week's final drive, Walker has completed just one of his last 15 passing attempts. Meanwhile, Grier proved that he can be capable of going into the game and do some really good things. He protected the ball for the 2nd straight week and delivered a lot of good throws, especially this 34-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. over the shoulder in stride.

Following the game, Grier was asked about his thoughts on the backup QB battle and if he thinks Walker's lead has shrunk.

“I try not to even think about that because it’s not up to me. I just try to take advantage of my opportunities and prove that I can play in this league. It was another opportunity to learn and get better. I’m always excited when I get an opportunity."

Head coach Matt Rhule was very pleased with Grier and said that he took a step forward on Saturday night which is what they were hoping to see.

"I thought Will did a nice job, pushed the ball down the field. He did a nice job making some big throws. Unfortunately, he had some checks in the protection game that hurt him and he had to get rid of the ball. I'll have to go back and watch it but I thought he had good poise out there. There were some signs of good football."

Grier will have one more opportunity to prove he is deserving of the backup job next Friday when the Panthers host the Steelers.

