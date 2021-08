The 2021-22 Serie A season is up and running with a memorable weekend of results getting CBS Sports and Paramount+'s coverage underway. Defending champions Inter Milan were big winners as Juventus failed to win in Massimiliano Allegri's first domestic game back in charge. There was also significant movement from preseason with AS Roma who are enjoying the bounce that has come with Jose Mourinho's return to Italian soccer. Here, with a little help from CBS Sports' own Matteo Bonetti, we break down where everybody stands one week into the new season.