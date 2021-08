The Vikings made another addition to their reloaded defense this week, bringing back longtime pass-rushing stalwart Everson Griffen. After a year away, Griffen is back in the state where he spent the first decade of his career. The 33-year-old will, at least for now, be a situational pass rusher for Mike Zimmer and the Vikings, coming into games in passing situations and doing whatever he can to get after the quarterback. That might be from the edge or it might be from the interior.