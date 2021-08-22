Highlighting top Ohio State high school targets

We are still eagerly awaiting the start of the Ohio State football season. In the meantime, we have high school football, and as we know no one lights up the recruiting trail like the Ohio State Buckeyes.

With the first week of high school football in the books in many parts of the country, we thought it would be an interesting exercise to look into how some of the top Ohio State prospects did. The following five prospects are either committed to Ohio State or seriously considering committing and how they performed.

Jaheim Singletary, Riverside (Jacksonville, FL), CB, 6-1, 170 pounds

Jaheim Singletary decommitted from Ohio State a few weeks ago, but the Buckeyes are still fighting for the star corner. Singletary was a force on defense, offense and special teams as Riverside defeated Bartram Trail 25-7. He was responsible for blocking a field goal that allowed Riverside to go up 18-0.

C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter (Dayton, Ohio), OLB, 6-4, 218 pounds

C.J. Hicks is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country and is already committed to be a Buckeye in the class of 2022. Archbishop Alter lost to Kettering Fairborn, 16-7, but don’t blame Hicks. The Ohio State commit finished with 44 yards rushing and 12 tackles.

Earnest Greene, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California), G, 6-5, 330 pounds

Earnest Greene is not committed to anyone, but he is sought by everyone for good reason. Greene is the offensive lineman No. 71 above, running down the defensive back after the interception. This highlight is important as it showcases his ability and athleticism. Greene plays both ways for St. John Bosco and was vital in their 35-12 victory over Miami Central.

Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV), S, 6-3, 190 pounds

Zion Branch is a four-star safety out of Bishop Gorman and has not yet declared, but most experts expect it to be Ohio State over USC. He is a defensive star for Bishop Gorman and helped lead them to a 42-21 victory over St. Louis.

Caden Curry, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), DT, 6-5, 250 pounds

Caden Curry has not yet made his commitment announcement, but many experts expect him to become a Buckeye. The defensive lineman was unstoppable against Warren Central as Center Grove won 38-14.

