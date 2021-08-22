Cancel
Gloucester County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Gloucester, Mathews by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gloucester; Mathews A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Gloucester, southeastern Middlesex and Mathews Counties through 315 PM EDT At 229 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blakes, or near Mathews. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mathews, Gloucester Courthouse, Gwynn, Hayes, Blakes, Mobjack, Dutton, Diggs, Ruff, Beulah, Moon, Peary, Cobbs Creek, Laban, Cardinal, Hudgins, Selden, Redart, Ware Neck and Fort Nonsense. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

