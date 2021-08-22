Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores and dominates on second Chelsea debut as Blues impress at Emirates
Club-record signing Romelu Lukaku scored and put in a dominant display on his second Chelsea debut as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on Super Sunday. Nearly 10 years after his first debut, £97.5m summer signing Lukaku registered his first goal for the club, tapping home at close range from Reece James' ball across the face of goal (15) after the Belgian's superb hold-up play had triggered the move.www.skysports.com
