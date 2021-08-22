Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores and dominates on second Chelsea debut as Blues impress at Emirates

It’s official; Romelu Lukaku is a Chelsea player again, the Londoners confirmed on Thursday evening. The Belgian striker has achieved amazing progress since he left Stamford Brigde in 2014. He first joined Everton, in a deal which saw the Toffees pay a reported fee of around €36 million for the player who had spent the previous season on loan at Goodison Park. Manchester United paid close to €85m to take him to Old Trafford three years later, and Inter Milan eventually forked out €74m for him to come and help them win their first Serie A title since 2010. Now he returns to Chelsea in a deal that’s set to cost the Blues €115m, having scored 64 and assisted 16 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri.