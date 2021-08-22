Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Captain America #321, Steve Rogers faces a situation that would change the course of the character Captain America and the series itself. Faced with a situation in which a terrorist opens fire on a crowd of hostages, Captain America uses a gun to return fire on the terrorist, killing him and ending the hostage situation. This is a moment that would have major consequences for both Steve Rogers and Captain America — and echo across the Marvel media universe to this day with the introduction of John Walker and beyond. There's a group of late 1980s issues of Captain America with some pivotal moments from the series available in the 2021 August 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122134 at Heritage Auctions.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Major
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Heritage Auctions#Captain America#Super Patriot#Cgc Nm#Group Lrb#Falcon#Nomad#Vagabond#Serpent Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
NYSEinvesting.com

Marvel Launches Captain America-Themed NFT Collection

Marvel Launches Captain America-Themed NFT Collection. Captain America-themed NFTs hit the stands following the massive success of Spider-Man. The collection will feature Steve Rogers (NYSE:ROG), John F. Walker, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Red Skull. With the sold-out launch of Spider-man and the hype with Captain America, other Marvel heroes...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

The New 'What If...?' Trailer Teases a Flesh-Eating Captain America

Although MCU fans have yet to meet any zombies, zombies do exist! Not on our Earth (hopefully), but in Marvel’s Earth-2149, an alternate universe in which the entire population gets infected by a virus that turns them into zombies. Now, in a trailer for the MCU’s upcoming animated series, What If…?, it looks like we may get to meet a zombie Captain America.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Fawcett's Captain Marvel Goes to War in Early Whiz Comics, at Auction

There's a general impression that the character we now call Shazam but was created as Captain Marvel was sort of a kinder, gentler version of Superman — particularly in the Golden Age. But I think that's not quite right, at least as far as the earliest issues of Whiz Comics are concerned. It might be more accurate to say that the character enabled the presentation of challenging themes through a child's eyes, and there was no theme more challenging or prevalent in comics in 1939 through the early 1940s than the world at war. A historically important series that became immensely popular during this period, there are a number of early issues of the Whiz Comics series up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Mysterious Debut of Marvel's Venus, Up for Auction

Venus is a truly unusual Marvel/Timely/Atlas comic book series. The title's 19 issue run from 1948 to 1952 spans a time of major change in the American Comic book industry. Superheroes were on the decline, and other genres such as romance, horror and science fiction were on the rise on America's newsstands. Venus started as a sort of light-hearted superhero/romance hybrid, with the character herself perhaps having a loose connection to the 1948 Ava Gardner film One Touch of Venus or the long-running stage musical starring Mary Martin that preceded it starring. A weird and wonderful artifact of its time, there's a Venus #1 Canadian Edition (Superior, 1948) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.
TV SeriesDecider

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Cast: Is Chris Evans Voicing Captain America?

What if Disney+ dropped a new animated series reuniting a bunch of A-list Marvel Studios talents with their iconic superhero roles? We don’t have to wonder what that would be like, because that’s the reality we currently live in. What If…? is out now on Disney+, and the series on the whole is a star-studded superhero affair on the level of Avengers: Endgame.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Creator Wanted Hydra Captain America Episode

As you’d imagine for a project where literally anything is possible, the creative team behind Marvel’s What If…? were forced to leave a number of ideas on the sidelines for a variety of reasons, one of which included creator A.C. Bradley pitching an episode that turned out to be identical to the plot of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Captain America/Iron Man Miniseries Launches in November

Marvel’s Captain America/Iron Man Miniseries Launches in November. Steve Rogers and Tony Stark are currently among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Marvel’s primary Avengers series. But this fall, the two will break away from their allies and embark on their own adventure. Marvel has shared the first details for Captain America/Iron Man, an upcoming five-issue miniseries. Writer Derek Landy and artist Angel Unzueta are the creative team.
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Anthony Mackie: Will Star In Captain America 4

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Attention all my Captain America fans Anthony Mackie will star in Captain America 4. To anyone who watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the following should come as no surprise: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony Mackie is set to star in the fourth Captain America film. It seems the MCU is finally getting around to the next installment in that wing of the franchise, over two years after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers bade farewell to the role he played for nearly a decade.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s What If…? Confirmed Exactly When Steve Rogers Became Captain America

As a blockbuster superhero franchise populated by people with special abilities, gods, monsters and inter-dimensional threats, nobody’s looking towards the Marvel Cinematic Universe expecting any degree of realism or historical accuracy. While we did get a prequel set during World War II, it also revolved around Nazi offshoot Hydra trying to harness the power of the Tesseract to build an army equipped with weapons to take over the entire world.
Movieslrmonline.com

Captain America 4 Update And Rumored Shooting Schedule

We have a Captain America 4 update from two different sources. One is a rumored shooting schedule for when filming is set to begin. However, first off Deadline confirms that star Anthony Mackie has signed on for the movie. This is hardly shocking news as Mackie was always going to do it unless Disney had tried to low ball him. However likely this was the main piece of the puzzle Marvel Studios needed to push ahead with filming. One assumes Mackie’s current deal will cover some other appearances we don’t yet know about, which as always makes things take a little longer.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: The United States of Captain America #3

The shield thief targets a cultural landmark in Kansas, hoping to put a permanent stain on Captain America’s image. Sam and Steve are hot on his trail — and aided by Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe’s own Captain America! But there’s more to the thief’s agenda than meets the eye. Are the three Caps headed straight into a trap? And do they have any other choice?

Comments / 0

Community Policy