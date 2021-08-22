The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction
In Captain America #321, Steve Rogers faces a situation that would change the course of the character Captain America and the series itself. Faced with a situation in which a terrorist opens fire on a crowd of hostages, Captain America uses a gun to return fire on the terrorist, killing him and ending the hostage situation. This is a moment that would have major consequences for both Steve Rogers and Captain America — and echo across the Marvel media universe to this day with the introduction of John Walker and beyond. There's a group of late 1980s issues of Captain America with some pivotal moments from the series available in the 2021 August 22-23 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122134 at Heritage Auctions.bleedingcool.com
