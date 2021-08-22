The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction

There's a general impression that the character we now call Shazam but was created as Captain Marvel was sort of a kinder, gentler version of Superman — particularly in the Golden Age. But I think that's not quite right, at least as far as the earliest issues of Whiz Comics are concerned. It might be more accurate to say that the character enabled the presentation of challenging themes through a child's eyes, and there was no theme more challenging or prevalent in comics in 1939 through the early 1940s than the world at war. A historically important series that became immensely popular during this period, there are a number of early issues of the Whiz Comics series up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.