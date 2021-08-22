Cancel
‘Chaotic’ scene after 3 shot in Westport entertainment district: Kansas City police

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

A shooting early Sunday in Westport’s entertainment district left three people injured, police said. In the early hours of Sunday morning, a number of on-duty Kansas City police officers and off-duty officers working for the entertainment district noticed a “large disturbance” break out just east of Westport Road and Mill Street, according to an initial incident report from the Kansas City Police Department.

