Tomorrow night is the latest Big Brother 23 eviction show and yea, it looks like we’re in the midst of Derek X.’s last stand at present. What is he going to do in order to stay alive? We know already that he is trying his hardest to stay — he’s campaigned to just about everyone and done a good job at least stating his case. We do think Azah, Tiffany, and Hannah are on his side to some extent, but he needs one more person … and we don’t think he’s got it. Pending a last-minute surprise, he is probably going to leave the game tomorrow.