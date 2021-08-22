NXT TakeOver 36 Live Stream: Time, Card, How To Watch NXT TakeOver Live
It’s a terrific weekend to be a wrestling fan. SmackDown! Rampage! SummerSlam! And last but not least: NXT TakeOver 36. Broadcast from the Capitol Wrestling Center, NXT’s latest TakeOver event not only features a two-out-three-falls match pitting former Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly against each another, but TakeOver 36 also includes the in-ring return of Samoa Joe. Out of action since February of 2020 due to injury, Joe was released by the WWE in April of 2021 but returned to NXT in June of 2021 as General Manager William Regal’s enforcer. At TakeOver 36, Joe will battle NXT Champion Karrion Kross in an attempt to become a three-time NXT Champion.decider.com
Comments / 0