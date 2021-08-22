How to Watch 'Demonic': Here's Where You Can Watch Neill Blomkamp's New Sci-Fi Horror Right Now

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.