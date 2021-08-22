Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqwSB_0bZb8xm200

KABUL (Reuters) - A week after the Taliban’s lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring.

The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

But as the days pass, everyday worries about food and rent are adding to the uncertainty in a country whose fragile economy has been crushed by the disappearance of international support.

“I am totally lost, I don’t know what should I think about first, my safety and survival or feeding my kids and family,” said a former policeman, now in hiding who has lost the $260 a month salary that used to support his wife and four children.

Like many lower level government employees, who have often gone long periods without being paid, for the past two months he has not even received that.

“I’m living in a rental apartment, I have not paid the owner for past three months,” he said.

During the week he said he tried to sell a couple of rings and a pair of earrings belonging to his wife, but like many businesses, the gold market was closed and he could not find a buyer.

“I am very helpless and don’t know what to do.”

Even before the Taliban swept into the city last Sunday, conditions had been getting worse, with the insurgents’ rapid advance through the provincial cities sending the value of the local afghani currency plunging against the dollar and pushing prices of basic foodstuffs ever higher.

Prices of staples like flour, oil and rice have risen by as much as 10%-20% in a few days and with banks still closed, many people have been unable to access their savings. With Western Union offices also closed, remittances from overseas have also dried up.

“Everything is because of the dollar situation. There are some food shops open but the bazaars are empty,” said one former government employee now in hiding for fear of reprisal by the Taliban.

While traffic has restarted over the main land borders into neighbouring Pakistan, severe drought conditions across the country have exacerbated the hardships many face and driven thousands to the cities to try to survive in tents and makeshift shelters.

On Sunday, international aid groups said the suspension of commercial flights into Afghanistan meant there was no way of getting in supplies of medicines and other aid.

Now, the hardship is increasingly reaching into the cities, hitting the lower middle classes who had seen an improvement in their standard of living in the two decades since the Taliban were last in power.

“Everything is finished. It wasn’t just the government that fell, it was thousands of people like me whose lives depended on a monthly salary of around 15,000 afghanis ($200),” said a government employee who did not want to be quoted by name.

“We are already in debt because the government haven’t paid our salaries for the past two months,” he said. “My elderly mother is sick, she needs medicine, and my children and family need food. God help us.”

($1 = 86.0000 Afghanis)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Food Prices#Rice#Taliban#Western Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. companies including Airbnb, Walmart pitch in on Afghanistan aid

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. companies including Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) are lending a hand to the people of Afghanistan after the recent collapse of the U.S.-backed government and takeover by the Taliban militant group. Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would provide temporary...
Middle EastEyewitness News

VIDEO: Smoke rises after explosion at Kabul airport

Video shows the smoky aftermath of an explosion at Kabul's international airport. (CNN) Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. At least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops were killed, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WorldCNN

Airbnb says it will host 20,000 Afghan refugees

London (CNN Business) — Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays. "The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the...
WorldPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront the...
New York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The shooting near the military side of the airport came as the Taliban sent fighters northward to face a nascent rebellion against the insurgents who seized the country over a week ago in a lightning offensive. So far, the Taliban said there had been no fighting though the rebels already have seized three rural districts in the mountains of...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Italy discusses Kabul evacuation with US

MILAN — Italy’s defense minister has discussed the massive evacuation under way from Kabul in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, including access to bases in Italy. Lorenzo Guerini thanked the U.S. military for securing the airport in Kabul, and he exchanged ideas with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on how to “ensure the safe and effective flow of departures from Kabul,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Vice

‘The Sea Was Closed’: UK Minister Denies He Was Paddle-Boarding as Kabul Fell

The UK Foreign Secretary has angrily denied claims that he was paddle-boarding as Kabul fell, saying that “the sea was closed”. Dominic Raab has faced calls to resign over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. The Foreign Secretary has been criticised because he was was on holiday in on the Greek island of Crete when the disaster began to unfold.
WorldWBAL Radio

British military: 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan journalist makes a dramatic escape from Kabul, and into limbo

Ramin Rahman rushed to the airport just as the Taliban was spreading out across Kabul. The 27-year-old Afghan journalist joined thousands of others who had done the same, fearful that they would be targeted by the militant group. They crowded onto the runway and waited for a way out.“It was total chaos in the airport. Everyone was so desperate, they were so scared,” he told The Independent.“You could see women crying everywhere, men worried about their family. A lot of people were with kids and had no food for them,” he added.The Taliban moved closer to the airport. Mr...

Comments / 0

Community Policy