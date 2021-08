While few retailers are requiring customers to wear masks, more and more are strongly encouraging patrons protect themselves against the latest COVID surge. Nobody seems to like it, but the masks are back. Like me, you may be seeing them more and more around town. Are they required- do I have to wear one? While we have been assured there will be no state mandate in Michigan, more businesses have been required employees to mask up and are asking shoppers as well. Direct from thier corporate websites, here are the latest directives for some of Southwest Michigan's largest businesses and where they stand right now. As with seemingly everything else related to COVID, this information is subject to change.