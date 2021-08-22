Auburn museum receives $10K grant for collections storage
The Seward House Museum in Auburn has received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant in the amount of $10,000. The grant will help the museum preserve its historical and cultural collections, it said in a news release. The museum will purchase storage units that upgrade its open metal shelving units to enclosed and secure cabinets with temperature control, in accordance with institutional preservation and strategic plans.auburnpub.com
