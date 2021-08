Ariana Grande is giving the people what they want—namely, a look into life as a newlywed with husband Dalton Gomez, whom she married in a secret ceremony in Montecito, California back in May 2021. Taking to Instagram this weekend, the singer and actress posted a series of lovely photos from her everyday life. If you ignore the fact that Grande's hair and makeup seem to be flawlessly on brand at all times, the pics are striking for how normal they make her life look—and it's kinda refreshing, TBH.