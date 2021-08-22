Cancel
Lexington County, SC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lexington by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lexington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL LEXINGTON COUNTY At 233 PM EDT, Doppler radar continues to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Springdale, Oak Grove, Red Bank, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Columbia Metro Airport, Guignard Park and Barr Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 54 and 58. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 26 between mile markers 111 and 115. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

