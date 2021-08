A sentence of more than three years has been given to a woman who was playing with a gun soon after her birthday party and fatally shot an attendee in a St. Paul home. Markeia F. Carlvin, of Crystal, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court this week to a term of nearly 3½ years after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the August 2019 shooting of 20-year-old Randy M. Davis Jr. in a residence in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.