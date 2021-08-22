Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

By EVENS SANON and MARKO ALVAREZ
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsZtG_0bZb6lDI00

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder.

The offer came as many Haitians resumed services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the magnitude 7.2 quake of Aug. 14. The country's Civil Protection Agency also raised toll of dead to 2,207.

It wasn't immediately clear how much impact the truce offer might have: While powerful, Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue,” is far from the only gang leader in Haiti and widely repeated social media reports of an earlier gang truce failed to prevent attacks on the expanding relief effort.

Gangs have blocked roads, hijacked aid trucks and stolen supplies, forcing relief workers to transport supplies by helicopter. In places, desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

Cherizier addressed a Facebook video on Sunday to the hardest-hit parts of the Haiti's southwestern peninsula, saying “We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows."

"The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”

The increase in the death toll was the first since late Wednesday when the government put it at 2,189. The government said Sunday that 344 people were still missing, 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the quake.

In Les Cayes, many attended church to mourn those lost and give thanks for their own survival.

At an evangelical church in the Bergeaud neighborhood, parishioners sang hymns under beams of sunlight streaming through holes in the roof and walls.

Pastor Sevrain Marc Dix Jonas, said Sunday's service was special because until now his congregation had been unable to meet since the quake.

“Today was a must,” Dix Jonas said, standing below a gaping opening high in his church's facade. “To thank God. He protected us. We did not die.”

His church was one of the few where congregants could worship inside. At many others, services were held in the street outside collapsed sanctuaries.

Taking that into account, the Roman Catholic church in Les Cayes moved its morning service to 6:30 a.m. to avoid the heat of day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Street Gangs#Evangelical Church#Haitians#Ap#Civil Protection Agency#Bergeaud#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
WorldMic

How to best help Haiti, according to Haitians

Over the weekend, the nation of Haiti was shaken by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The amount of destruction done is still being measured. The death toll has already passed 1,300, with more lives lost still expected to be tallied. Thousands more are injured and desperately seeking care, though it has been difficult to come by as hospitals struggle to take in everyone who needs help, and damage to infrastructure has made it hard to navigate the region. Even as support in the form of relief workers and emergency responders pours in, the threat of a tropical storm that could cause flooding and mudslides is looming.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake.

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake. Vesta Guerrier escaped Haiti’s big earthquake earlier this month, but her home was destroyed, and she has been living in a temporary camp ever since, fearful of being raped at any moment. “We’re not safe,” she told AFP, echoing the...
WorldBBC

No help for these Haiti residents five days after earthquake

Five days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, many are still waiting for help. At least 2,189 people are known to have died in Saturday's powerful quake. The search for survivors has been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace. Nearly 10,000 people have been injured...
Public Safetybigrapidsnews.com

Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to declare a two-day shutdown in protest, officials said Thursday. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

2 doctors kidnapped as shaky truce with gangs hinders relief efforts in Haiti

Two surgeons, one an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region, have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital — underscoring the fragility of a gang truce designed to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit victims. In response to the kidnappings in the capital of...
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
WorldPosted by
BET

Two Doctors Kidnapped In Haiti As Gang Truce Falters

Two surgeons, one of whom is an orthopedic surgeon treating earthquake victims from the Southern region of Haiti, have been reportedly kidnapped in Port-au-Prince – highlighting the fragility of a gang truce meant to allow humanitarian aid to traverse a corridor to the nation’s hardest-hit areas. The Miami Herald reports...
WorldWashington Post

Living in the rubble: Portraits of Haiti’s earthquake survivors

CAVAILLON, Haiti — Makeshift tents occupy soccer fields. Cinder blocks from demolished homes surround mattresses and blankets cover grassy parks. In Haiti, earthquake survivors have nowhere to go, so they are finding ways to live outside. Haitians were already beleaguered by chronic poverty, rising violence and political instability, deepened in...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The earthquake that ravaged Haiti on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken...

Comments / 0

Community Policy