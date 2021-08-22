Cancel
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.

Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive.

He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person. The availability was pushed back an hour and conducted remotely by Zoom.

Vrabel said this spring he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 on Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy